A review meeting on various projects related to sports was held at the P&D Complex under the chairmanship of Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sambal.

In the meeting, the ongoing projects of high performance cricket centers in Faisalabad and Sialkot were reviewed. Secretary Sports Ali Jan briefed the meeting about the progress of the projects.

Apart from this, high performance hockey centers in Lahore and Sialkot along with plans to rehabilitate the international style Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot were also discussed in the meeting.

Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sambal directed to speed up the work and also to complete all the projects in due time frame. He also said that there is a lot of talent in our country, but due to the lack of quality facilities and opportunities, new talent does not get a chance to perform.

The Punjab government is keen to provide the best facilities in the field of cricket, hockey and other sports so that maximum new talent can come forward.

Chairman P&D Board further said that most of the population of the province consists of youth who are the valuable asset of our country. By providing a conducive environment to our youth, there is a strong possibility that they will play an important role in bringing the country’s name to limelight at international level. Officials of Central Punjab Cricket Association along with concerned officers also participated in the meeting.