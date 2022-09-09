Rodrigo joins Pak men’s football as physical trainer

LAHORE – Rodrigo Esteves dos Santos has joined Pakistan men’s football team as a physical trainer. After completing his education in 2015 in Brazil, he worked with different football clubs in Brazil where he trained numerous footballers with his excellent skills. Rodrigo joined the Athletic Club of Carazinho as a physical trainer for Under-17 in 2017. He had also been associated with Paulista Football Club as a physical trainer for Under 20 in 2018. Moreover, as a physical trainer for Under 15, 20 and 23, he also shared his tactics in Ska Brasil Football Club from 2019 to 2021. Now he has taken responsibility of the Pakistan men’s football team as a physical trainer and he is hopeful of training and grooming Pakistani football in the best possible manner. Sharing his views, he said: “It is an immense pleasure for me to join the Pakistan team as a physical trainer. I appreciate the Pakistan Football Federation which trusted in my abilities and provided me with an opportunity to train them according to international standards and prepare them well for the international events and enable them to give their best against the best in the business.” “I will try my best to serve the boys in a supporting way and use all my transitions to make them one of the best sides of Asia in the first attempt. They are talented and capable of excelling at the international level and with proper guidance and training, the same lot can be made one of the best sides in South Asia,” Rodrigo added.