Royal mourning to last 7 days after queen’s funeral: Buckingham Palace

Royal mourning over the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will be observed from “now until seven days after Queen’s funeral,” Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

“The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course,” it added.

Royal mourning will be observed by members of the British royal family, staff at royal households and representatives of the royal household on official duties and troops committed to ceremonial duties, the palace said.

Half-staffed flags at royal residences will remain as is until “0800hrs on the morning after the final day of Royal Mourning.”

Guidance was also issued to the public who wished to leave flowers at the queen’s residences including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham Estate, Balmoral Castle, Palace of Holyroodhouse, and Hillsborough Castle.

Those who wish to leave floral tributes at Buckingham Palace will be given instructions on where to place them in Green Park or Hyde Park. The Garden of Floral Tribute in Green Park will receive any flowers placed outside the palace gates.

The palace added that those who wish to leave messages of condolences can do so via the royal family’s official website as there will be no physical book of condolences at the royal residences.