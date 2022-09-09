APP

Rupee sheds another Rs2.01 against dollar

ISLAMABAD -Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by Rs 2.01 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 225.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 223.41 According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 232.1 and Rs 234.6 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs 3.65 and closed at Rs 225.19 against the last day’s closing of Rs 221.54. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of Rs 2.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 259.01 as compared to its last closing of Rs 256.90. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 55 paisa each to close at Rs 61.37 and Rs 59.97 respectively.

