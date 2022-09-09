Agencies

Saad for opening direct airspace connectivity between Pakistan, Central Asian States

ISLAMABAD   –    Minister for Railways and Avia­tion Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday stressed the need to ensure the opening of direct airspace connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asian Countries and directed the min­istry of aviation to work on it.

Talking to Ambassador of Kyr­gyzstan to Pakistan, Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich, and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin, Saad said that Pakistan attaches high im­portance to its relationship with both the countries and was desirous of further enhancing them in all fields of mutual interests. Welcoming the delegates, Khawaja Saad Rafique discussed various mutual bi­lateral issues. He also underlined the significance of boosting relations in various areas particularly in Railways and Aviation. Also, he emphasized to in­crease trade and investment between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan along with Central Asia as a whole. Federal Minister said that besides political roots, Pakistanis being Muslims have a deep religious af­filiation with Central Asian region. Khawaja Saad Rafique, apprised the dignitaries about the Railways system upgradation initiatives mainly covering ML-1, Thar coal connectivity, and other passengers and freight services improvement measures.

