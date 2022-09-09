Agencies

SC adjourns hate campaign case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD     –   The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned a petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for an alleged hate campaign against the national institu­tions. A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ah­san and Justice Sayyed Maza­har Ali Akbar Naqvi adjourned the hearing on an application moved through Advocate on Record Muhammad Sharif Jan­jua, stating that Hassan Raza Pasha, the petitioner’s coun­sel, was suffering from severe lower back pain. The petition was moved by Advocate Qau­sain Faisal through his coun­sel Hassan Raza Pasha, sought an order to restrain the respon­dents, including the PTI leader­ship, members and their official spokespersons, from making any public or private state­ment. The application stated that since the doctors had ad­vised complete bed rest for two weeks, Hassan Pasha was not in a position to appear before the apex court to plead the case. The application had also at­tached the medical prescription of the doctor concerned with a request that the proceedings be postponed in the interest of justice. In the main petition, the petitioner sought a direction to set up a commission to as­sess the impact and damage of the alleged organised hate cam­paign and suggest further legal steps and proceedings to deter­mine individual liability as well as a collective responsibility and to stop the negative effects of the campaign against nation­al security, which had alleged­ly adversely affected Pakistan’s relations with friendly coun­tries. The petitioner named the federation through the interior secretary, the PTI, its chairman Imran Khan, former informa­tion minister Fawad Chaudhry, and former human rights min­ister Shireen Mazari, among others as the respondents in the case.

