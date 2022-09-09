SC sets aside FC officials’ appeal against their dismissal

The Supreme Court has set aside the appeal of Frontier Corps officials against their dismissal.

SC Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Friday heard the appeal filed by 38 FC officials against their dismissal orders by the authorities.

During hearing, the judge remarked that it was strange that at the time of attack on the Bacha Police Station, the FC officials laid down their weapons. “It was ok if the officials of education or other departments laid down their weapons, but the FC is a disciplined organization trained in fighting,” he added.

The petitioners’ counsel, however, said that his clients were asked by the SHO to lay down their weapons and they complied with his order.

Justice Isa remarked had some FC officials got bullets then we could have said that they had shown bravery, but they didn’t.

The lawyer contended that other FC officials were reinstated.

On this, the judge asked how many FC officials laid down their weapons.

The lawyer said that 44 FC officials put down their arms.

The judge expressed his exasperation saying that even 44 FC officials could not protect a police station. “If you want to save your lives, don’t join the FC,” Justice Isa advised the fired FC officials.

Wrapping up the hearing, the judge remarked if the FC department did not want to retain these officials there was nothing that the court could do. “We will not interfere in the FC affairs, he concluded.