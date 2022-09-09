Secy LG assures best sanitation services in Mardan agement
MARDAN – The Secretary Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zaheer-ul-Islam has said that the provincial government is trying to provide the best sanitation services to its citizens at their doorsteps.
The Integrated Resource Recovery Centre of WSSCM is contributing a lot to making the environment clean and green. Chief Executive Officer Engr Amir Khan briefed the Secretary of Local Government on the WSSCM‘s operations and conversion of organic waste into organic fertilizers. He said that this integrated Resource Recovery Centre is the only established centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This is a multi-purpose facility which will contribute toward a clean and green environment, promote organic farming in the province and will also have a positive impact on employment generation in this particular field as the slogan of the project is “Trash is Cash”.
He further added that the Integrated Resource Recovery Centre in Mardan has also been set up for waste management in Mardan so the waste is no longer a problem but is converted into organic fertilizer through scientific methods which are useful for crops, increased productivity and yields.
He highlighted that the company has formulated an integrated strategy to make Mardan city clean, disposing of 180 tons of waste. Under the IRRC system, five tons of organic waste is converted into organic fertilizers daily.
The establishment of IRRC Mardan will reduce the volume of garbage and will decrease environmental pollution as well as lessen the burden on landfill sites.
While appreciating the performance of WSSCM Secretary Local Government Zaheer-Ul-Islam stated that IRRC is an excellent system to decrease the environmental pollution. He said that various organizations of local government would also take full advantage of the research and technical fields of WSSCM’s IRRC facility.