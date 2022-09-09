Secy LG assures best sanitation services in Mardan agement

MARDAN – The Secretary Local Gov­ernment Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Zaheer-ul-Islam has said that the provin­cial government is trying to provide the best sani­tation services to its citi­zens at their doorsteps.

The Integrated Re­source Recovery Centre of WSSCM is contribut­ing a lot to making the environment clean and green. Chief Executive Officer Engr Amir Khan briefed the Secretary of Local Government on the WSSCM‘s operations and conversion of organ­ic waste into organic fer­tilizers. He said that this integrated Resource Re­covery Centre is the only established centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This is a multi-purpose facility which will con­tribute toward a clean and green environment, promote organic farming in the province and will also have a positive im­pact on employment gen­eration in this particular field as the slogan of the project is “Trash is Cash”.

He further added that the Integrated Re­source Recovery Centre in Mardan has also been set up for waste man­agement in Mardan so the waste is no longer a problem but is convert­ed into organic fertilizer through scientific meth­ods which are useful for crops, increased produc­tivity and yields.

He highlighted that the company has formulated an integrated strategy to make Mardan city clean, disposing of 180 tons of waste. Under the IRRC system, five tons of organ­ic waste is converted into organic fertilizers daily.

The establishment of IRRC Mardan will reduce the volume of garbage and will decrease envi­ronmental pollution as well as lessen the burden on landfill sites.

While appreciating the performance of WSSCM Secretary Local Govern­ment Zaheer-Ul-Islam stated that IRRC is an excellent system to de­crease the environmen­tal pollution. He said that various organizations of local government would also take full advantage of the research and tech­nical fields of WSSCM’s IRRC facility.