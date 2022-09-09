Our Staff Reporter

Sept 8 marks golden chapter in history of Pakistan Navy, says Naval Chief

KARACHI – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that 8th September marks a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan Navy when it’s sailors demonstrated indomitable courage and valour by undertaking successful bombardment of Dwarka.
In his message on the Navy Day, being observed today (Thursday), the Naval Chief said it is the day to acknowledge the sacrifices of martyrs and ghazis of Pakistan Navy who were imbued with staunch and fearless spirit during the 1965 War.
During Operation Somnaath, Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising seven major warships heavily bombarded Indian port of Dwarka and destroyed its radar system.
He said Pakistan Navy was cognizant of regional developments and is maintaining round the clock combat readiness to respond to any emerging contingency.
The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy is acquiring state of the art technologies to transition towards a more agile, effective and sustainable future force. The Naval Chief said that during Operation Somnath, Pakistan Navy ships attacked the Indian port of Dwarka and destroyed the Indian radar station as well as destroyed the pride of the enemy. Ghazi, the only submarine of the Pakistan Navy, ruled the Indian Ocean during the 1965 War and paralyzed the entire Indian Navy in Indian ports.

 

