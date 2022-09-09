News Desk

Sheikh Rasheed shuns disqualification, imprisonment as threat to Imran’s politics

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Friday while talking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s contempt of court case, said that threats disqualification and imprisonment cannot end the politics of someone.

Sheikh Rashdi appeared before Sessions Court in Islamabad for the case in violation of Section 144.

Talking to media, the former Interior Minister Rashid said that we have been sent to jail for 7 years but our politics still persists. “This will have no impact if they will send us to jail,” he said.

Rashid claimed that Imran will defeat the incumbent government and will form government once again.

While attacking JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman, he said that Fazalur Rehman doesn t know where the water of floods have reached, while he added that it is feared the whole country might sink in the flood water.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan reports 160 fresh Covid-19 cases as positivity rate drops

Karachi

Police arrest target killer Javed Langra in Karachi

Islamabad

IHC suspends ECP notification declaring NA-246 Lyari seat as vacant

Karachi

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee in interbank

National

Balochistan cabinet for complete rehab of flood victims

National

UNDP, USAID award scholarships to women lawyers in KP

National

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of reuniting missing persons with families

Islamabad

SC suspends BHC judgment regarding refund of sales tax

Islamabad

President lauds PRCS services during natural disasters

Islamabad

UN chief to visit flood-hit Pakistan today

1 of 9,067

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More