Swiatek, Alcaraz make into US Open semifinals

NEW YORK – Carlos Alcaraz battled past Jannik Sinner in five sets on Thursday to set up a US Open semifinal clash against Frances Tiafoe.

In the women’s draw, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka set up a semifinal clash after straight sets wins in their respective quarterfinal matches. A thrilling 5hr 15min duel that finished at 2:50am local time — the latest ever finish in the tournament’s 141-year history — ended with the 19-year-old Alcaraz claiming a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory.

In the earlier men’s singles quarterfinal, Tiafoe, aiming to become the first African-American man to win the US Open since Arthur Ashe in 1968, put on a scintillating performance to defeat Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 in 2hr 36min. It was another superb giant-killing performance from the 24-year-old Tiafoe, who eliminated Spanish legend Rafael Nadal in the fourth round on Monday.

Tiafoe, the son of immigrants from Sierra Leone who began playing tennis as a four-year-old when his father worked as a live-in caretaker at a tennis facility in Maryland, said he had drawn inspiration from the raucous home crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tiafoe’s victory was founded on a rock-solid service game and a mastery of the key moments. The American hammered down 18 aces and was never broken once against Rublev, who was aiming to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal after five previous quarterfinal exits.

Swiatek reached her third Grand Slam semifinal of 2022 and first at the US Open with an error-strewn triumph over Jessica Pegula, the last remaining American woman in the tournament. French Open champion Swiatek claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win, her third against Pegula this year. World No 6 Sabalenka made the last-four for a second successive year with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over former finalist Karolina Pliskova.