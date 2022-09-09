TDAP to organise events for exports promotion: DG

LAHORE – Director General of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has said that TDAP is going to organize single country exhibitions in non-traditional potential markets for Pakistan’s exports.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir and Vice President Haris also spoke on the occasion. The director general said that in June 2023, TDAP is organizing the OIC Trade Fair with a theme of Women Entrepreneurs Development. All the ambassadors of OIC member states along with women entrepreneurs from their respective countries will attend the event.

He said that the TDAP is also going to hold an event in Indonesia by December this year. All the business delegations from ASEAN countries will participate in this event and will have B2B meetings with their Pakistani counterparts. This event will be followed by single country exhibition as well. He said that in March 2023, TDAP is planning to organize I-Tech grand expo in Lahore. It is going to be the first of its kind, first services sector export promotion exhibition in Pakistan. The purpose of organizing I-Tech is to highlight potential of IT sector of Pakistan. DG TDAP said that Central Asia is a very suitable market for Pakistani exports, there is a huge untapped potential for exporting Pakistani products in this region. TDAP is going to hold a single country exhibition in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, he added. He said that South Africa is also in the list.

He said that the role of Lahore Chamber for the promotion of exports is commendable. The LCCI team is always been very cooperative with TDAP whether it is to hold seminars and webinars or any document or data reports required by TDAP. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that through sound collaboration between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry succeeded in getting approval of the funding of more than 100,000 dollars from the Export Development Fund (EDF) for business delegation to USA. He expected that the visit of the delegation to USA will enhance the exports of our value added products in USA by more than 5 million dollars.

The LCCI president said that we should collaborate in future for more such targeted initiatives in the form of planning business delegations and participating in international trade fairs being held in untapped potential markets like Africa, Russia, South America and Central Asia etc. This would help in achieving market diversification in exports as around 65% of our exports go to just 10 countries.

“We need better handholding from the TDAP for promoting the export competitiveness of the SME sector of Pakistan and facilitating them in marketing their products in international markets”, he added.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that it should be equally worrisome for private sector and Ministry of Commerce that in the financial year 2021-22, the trade deficit stood in excess of 48 Billion dollars, which is 55% higher as compared to the same period previous year.

He said that the exorbitant rise in imports is the prime reason of escalating trade deficit. In the financial year 2021-22, imports stood at record-high 80.18 Billion Dollars as compared to 56.38 Billion Dollars in the same period in previous financial year. Although our exports in 2021-22 reached first time to 31.79 Billion Dollars but we need to do more to mitigate the adverse effect of trade deficit.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq suggested that TDAP should keep a strong liaison with the Pakistan’s Commercial Counselors based in the potential countries and make sure that market intelligence reports get regularly disseminated among the business community.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that it is a matter of concern for us that most of our export revenues are coming from few sectors like textiles, rice and leather etc. There is a need to diversify our exports, with more focus on potential sectors like Halal Food, Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, Engineering Industry, Surgical Instruments and Sport Goods etc.

“Similarly, TDAP can play a sound role in taking full advantage of all the Preferential Trade Agreements and Free Trade Agreements that Pakistan has signed so far with different countries. We need to revisit our strategy in such cases where Pakistan has started facing greater trade deficit after signing PTA or FTA with some countries”, he added.