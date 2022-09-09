The problems of Gwadar

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has said that the provincial government has decided to declare Gwadar and Kech districts calamity-hit areas and issued directives for the chief secretary to take steps in this regard. These parties did not play any role in the formation of the new coalition government in the province but still, Gwadar’s citizens have no electricity. It is requested that the government take action about Gwadar’s circumstances.