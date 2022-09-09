The problems of Gwadar

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has said that the provincial government has decided to declare Gwadar and Kech districts calamity-hit areas and issued directives for the chief secretary to take steps in this regard. These parties did not play any role in the formation of the new coalition government in the province but still, Gwadar’s citizens have no electricity. It is requested that the government take action about Gwadar’s circumstances.

HAMMAL ZAHID,

Kolahoo.

More Stories
Editorials

Unacceptable Conditions

Letters

A Trustee Prime Minister?

Letters

Education in rural areas

Letters

Major structural economic reforms

Editorials

Daily Losses

Letters

Importance of travelling

Letters

Use social media wisely

Letters

Why is it necessary to read fiction?

Letters

Not a boon, but a bane

Columns

The American disagreement

1 of 627

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More