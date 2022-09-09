This madness has a purpose

After his exit from power brought about by PDM parties in a constitutional manner, Imran Khan has relentlessly been trying to sell the narrative that his downfall is owed to a conspiracy hatched by the US in connivance with PDM parties that got the nod of approval from the Pakistani establishment. Despite denials by the US government regarding any conspiracy against his government and the contention of our intelligence outfits that they also had found no truth in the conspiracy theory, Imran has not shown any inclination to back off from his rhetoric.

To up the ante, Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff, was chosen to throw the first stone by inciting lower ranks of the armed forces to defy the orders of their leadership; a move that had a boomerang effect leading to his arrest. Then at a public rally at Faisalabad, Imran made a blatant attempt to discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army. He alleged that Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were trying their level best to nominate a personal favourite as the next COAS to protect their alleged corrupt practices and ill-gotten wealth. It was an explicit attempt to scandalise the process of selecting the new COAS. Imran further said that his party was only seeking answers from those who imposed the ‘cabal of crooks’ on this country.

Reacting to his convulsions, ISPR in a press release said that Pakistan Army was aghast at Imran’s statement and the attempt to create controversy regarding the selection of the new COAS for which a well-defined procedure exists in the constitution. It said “Politicising the senior leadership of Pakistan Army and scandalising the process of selection of COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution. Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”. Even the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court took notice of the remarks during the hearing of a case and asked the counsel for Imran Khan “How could he say in public whether an army chief was a patriot or not. Does he want to hurt the morale of the armed forces by delivering anti-military speeches?” It is however regrettable to note that despite the reaction shown by the Army on his Faisalabad address and the remarks of the CJ IHC, Imran Khan is persisting with the narrative that he has been building for the last four months. Addressing a rally at Peshawar on 6th September he said that he stood by his statement at Faisalabad and went further to say that he would not let Nawaz Sharif and Zardari appoint an Army Chief of their choice.

In my opinion, the armed forces of Pakistan are the symbol of national unity and integration. Undermining their morale and scandalising their leadership is tantamount to weakening their ability to defend the country against the lurking dangers. It is an act of disloyalty to the country at the cost of achieving a narrow political agenda. Before this, an attempt was made to undermine the IMF bailout package, so vitally needed for winching the country out of the economic quagmire it is stuck into. It was indeed mind-boggling to see how a party could stoop so low as to strike at the vital national interest.

Imran’s conduct has proven beyond an iota of doubt that he does not believe in democracy, law and the constitution. He showed great reluctance to hold a vote of confidence against him despite court orders and when the court moved to have the orders implemented, he resorted to yet another unconstitutional act by having the motion rejected by the Deputy Speaker under article five, having the assembly dissolved by the President and announcing new elections. As expected, the court declared the whole process unconstitutional and revived the assembly. He did not stop at that and his party tendered en masse resignations from the assembly in an ostensible attempt to destabilise the new government and push for new elections.

Thanks to the defiance of party orders by PTI members who opted to remain part of the system and the resolve of the new Speaker not to accept resignations against the laid down procedure, the system has remained intact. The Islamabad High court has rejected the petition by PTI for acceptance of resignations of PTI members saying that for the acceptance of resignations every member has to appear personally before the Speaker to confirm his resignation.

Confronting the Army and making it an object of political controversy is an act of madness though with a purpose. He is trying to vent his anger and frustration at the establishment that stems from the shock and frustration at his ouster from power which he thought was there for him forever. He seems convinced in his mind that he might not get another chance to rule the roost for which the chances are very bleak due to the corruption cases that have emerged against him, the findings of the foreign funding case and his indiscretions against the judiciary, therefore he wants to destroy the entire political edifice.