Thousands of tents sent to flood victims

SIALKOT – The University of Sialkot has dispatched the first batch of thousands of tents and five tonnes of relief goods to the countrymen af­fected by the worst floods and rains. According to a spokesman of varsity, the University of Sialkot has also set up its base camp in Taunsa Sharif which is working for district Rajan­pur Fazilpur Dera Ismail Khan and Rajhan. Chair­man Board of Governors Faisal Manzoor and Uni­versity of Sialkot Executive Director M Rehan Younis said: “With the permis­sion of Deputy Commis­sioner Sialkot, we have set up camps in more than eight areas in the city, so that maximum aid can be given to the flood victims.” Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saeed Al Hasan Chishti said that students are actively participating in this good cause and they are hopeful of sending more such relief goods to the flood affectees so that they may get the basic facilities in the first phase and later, some prag­matic steps will be taken for them to help them get back to the normal life.