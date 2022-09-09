Toppers of KP’s 8 educational boards awarded prizes

PESHAWAR – Cash prizes were distributed among the toppers of the matric examination of all eight educational boards of the province in a function arranged in con­nection with the International Literacy Day here on Thursday.

University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Dr Mu­hammad Idrees was the chief guest at the ceremo­ny, which took place at the Institute of Education and Research (IER) and was attended by a large number of students, teachers and chairpersons of education­al boards.

A cash prize of Rs100,000 under the Dr Munir Award for Academic Excellence was distributed among the toppers in the event which was jointly ar­ranged by IER and Dosti Welfare Organisation.

Director IER Professor Dr Muhammad Rauf in his speech welcomed the guests. He also spoke about In­ternational Literacy Day and said that it has gained several dimensions in the digital age as compared to the past.

He also congratulated the 13 toppers of the second­ary school examination who travelled from different parts of the province to Peshawar and said that they were a source of pride for them.

VC University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees spoke about academic excellence and its role in nation-building.

He said that education was a source of power; how­ever, Pakistan has not been able to properly benefit from it.

Dr Idrees said that there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan; however, it was the need of the hour to put the younger generation on the right track so that they could achieve something great for their country.

Dr Idrees said that people needed awareness re­garding the importance of education. Besides, he said that the inconsistencies in educational policies were harmful to the country.

The event also featured a panel discussion on the transformation of literacy spaces with activists and social workers and educationists from Mafkoora Re­search Centre, Rangeet Arts Academy and Ummul Qura Schools about igniting creativity and different approaches on the subject.

Mafkoora Chief Executive Hayat Roaghani, Ummul Qura school principal Salma Farooq and Rangeet Arts head Jalwat Huma spoke at length about the creativi­ty and different approaches to literacy.

Dosti Welfare Organization Executive Director Mu­hammad Asif Riaz thanked the participants and said that the organization would make the awards for the board toppers an annual feature.

The participants later also held a literacy walk at the UoP campus.