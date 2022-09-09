UAE minister announces $10m aid for Pakistan flood victims

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates minis­ter Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan has announced a re­lief assistance of $10 million for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people of Pakistan. This is the biggest ever donation made so far at the individual lev­el made for the flood survivors of the country, said a press release issued by PM Office on Thursday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if thanked the UAE minister for the generous dona­tion for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit population. “This manifests your deep love for the people of Paki­stan and sympathy for the suffer­ing humanity,” the Prime Minister said in his message to Sheikh Na­hyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

He said that the people of Paki­stan would never forget this broth­erhood as it would greatly help the country in relief and rehabilitation of the affected people. Prime Min­ister Sharif said that the UAE min­ister’s love for the people of Paki­stan was a golden chapter in the brotherly relations between the two countries.