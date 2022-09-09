Agencies

UAE minister announces $10m aid for Pakistan flood victims

ISLAMABAD    –    United Arab Emirates minis­ter Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan has announced a re­lief assistance of $10 million for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people of Pakistan. This is the biggest ever donation made so far at the individual lev­el made for the flood survivors of the country, said a press release issued by PM Office on Thursday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if thanked the UAE minister for the generous dona­tion for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit population. “This manifests your deep love for the people of Paki­stan and sympathy for the suffer­ing humanity,” the Prime Minister said in his message to Sheikh Na­hyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

He said that the people of Paki­stan would never forget this broth­erhood as it would greatly help the country in relief and rehabilitation of the affected people. Prime Min­ister Sharif said that the UAE min­ister’s love for the people of Paki­stan was a golden chapter in the brotherly relations between the two countries.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Forget politics, forge unity to fight floods: PM

Islamabad

UN chief arrives in Pakistan

International

Biden administration approves $450m to upgrade Pak F-16 fleet

International

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96, Palace announces

Islamabad

President, PM ‘deeply grieved’

Islamabad

‘ Contempt’ lands Imran in hot waters

National

Pakistan, US ‘agreed upon enhancing defence, security cooperation’

Islamabad

IHC decides to indict Imran Khan in contempt case

Islamabad

Imran Khan says won’t compromise with the corrupt

Islamabad

SC adjourns hate campaign case against Imran Khan

1 of 11,622

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More