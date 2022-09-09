Shafqat Ali

UN chief arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD    –    UN Secretary-General Antonio Gu­terres arrives in Pakistan late Thurs­day night to express solidarity with the government and people of Paki­stan braving a colossal climate-in­duced natural disaster caused by unprecedented rains and floods across the country. The Foreign Office said yesterday that during the visit, Secretary Gen­eral Guterres will have meetings with the Pakistani leadership and senior officials to exchange views on the national and global response to this catastrophe caused by cli­mate change.

The secretary-general will travel to areas most impacted by the cli­mate catastrophe. He will interact with displaced families and first re­sponders in the field, and oversee the UN’s humanitarian response work in support of the govern­ment’s rescue and relief efforts for millions of affected people.

The secretary-general’s visit will further raise global awareness about the massive scale of this calami­ty and the resulting loss of life and widespread devastation. It will con­tribute towards enhancing commen­surate and coordinated internation­al response to the humanitarian and other needs of the 33 million affect­ed Pakistanis.

He actively supported the $160 million UN ‘Flash Appeal’ to fund Pakistan’s Flood Response Plan and contributed a powerful video mes­sage at its launch event held simul­taneously in Islamabad and Geneva on 30 August 2022.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Forget politics, forge unity to fight floods: PM

International

Biden administration approves $450m to upgrade Pak F-16 fleet

International

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96, Palace announces

Islamabad

President, PM ‘deeply grieved’

Islamabad

‘ Contempt’ lands Imran in hot waters

National

Pakistan, US ‘agreed upon enhancing defence, security cooperation’

Islamabad

IHC decides to indict Imran Khan in contempt case

Islamabad

SC adjourns hate campaign case against Imran Khan

Lahore

LHC judge recuses himself from hearing Maryam plea

Islamabad

UAE minister announces $10m aid for Pakistan flood victims

1 of 11,622

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More