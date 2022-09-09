UN chief arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – UN Secretary-General Antonio Gu­terres arrives in Pakistan late Thurs­day night to express solidarity with the government and people of Paki­stan braving a colossal climate-in­duced natural disaster caused by unprecedented rains and floods across the country. The Foreign Office said yesterday that during the visit, Secretary Gen­eral Guterres will have meetings with the Pakistani leadership and senior officials to exchange views on the national and global response to this catastrophe caused by cli­mate change.

The secretary-general will travel to areas most impacted by the cli­mate catastrophe. He will interact with displaced families and first re­sponders in the field, and oversee the UN’s humanitarian response work in support of the govern­ment’s rescue and relief efforts for millions of affected people.

The secretary-general’s visit will further raise global awareness about the massive scale of this calami­ty and the resulting loss of life and widespread devastation. It will con­tribute towards enhancing commen­surate and coordinated internation­al response to the humanitarian and other needs of the 33 million affect­ed Pakistanis.

He actively supported the $160 million UN ‘Flash Appeal’ to fund Pakistan’s Flood Response Plan and contributed a powerful video mes­sage at its launch event held simul­taneously in Islamabad and Geneva on 30 August 2022.