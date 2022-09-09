News Desk

UN Secretary-General meets FM Bilawal Bhutto

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on Friday met Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here and discussed the flood situation across the country.

During the meeting, they discussed magnitude of the destruction caused by the flash floods as well as the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

On his arrival at the Foreign Office, the foreign minister received the UN chief who is on two-day solidarity visit to Pakistan as the country suffered through massive flash floods affecting around 33 million people.

Prior to meeting the foreign minister, the UN chief also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also visited the National Flood Response Coordination Center where he was given about the flood-caused losses to lives and infrastructure.

