Unacceptable Conditions

The Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) was an initiative of the government kickstarted in 1995, with the aim to increase the reach of quality education provided by public and private schools to underprivileged out-of-school-children (OOSC) aged 4-16, who traditionally lacked access to such formal schools. It was intended to be a temporary programme, with the plan that the formal schooling system would eventually fill the supply side gap.

Almost thirty years later, it is evident that such phasing out never happened, and the formal schooling system remains abysmal. In that context, BECS becomes crucial in ensuring that at least some access to quality education is available to children from families of lower-income households, or even children with no families or homeless children. Over the years, BECS has been expanded, with the government devolving BECS schools across Pakistan to the respective provincial governments while the federal government remains in operational control of approximately 248 schools in Islamabad.

It is unfortunate to witness that even despite knowing the importance that this equalising programme can have in the circumstances of a poor formal system, respective governments have made lacklustre efforts in keeping up the quality of BECS schools. According to recent reports, despite allocation to BECS schools in the federal and provincial budgets, the state of the schools is unacceptable. It is reported that 5000 male and female teachers hired on a meagre salary of Rs8,000 a month have not been paid for the last 15 months. Over 2000 teachers belonging to the National Commission for Human Develop¬ment (NCHD) and performing the same duties are also facing similar problems.

Universal primary education is a fundamental right enshrined in Article 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan. If the government is not able to sustain a uniform formal education system, the least it could do is ensure that this special initiative aimed at relief to out-of-school children is up to standard. The salary average of 8000 a month for teachers, below minimum wage and a shockingly low amount to boot, is supremely problematic, given that teachers are also below the poverty line in terms of their earnings. These circumstances are not tenable for the system in place, and also not fair to the teachers that have worked hard without getting their due.