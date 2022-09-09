MONITORING DESK

UNSG’s visit to help highlight problems of flood victims: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Pakistan will help highlight the problems and difficulties faced by the flood victims at the global level.

Welcoming the arrival of the UN Secretary General to Pakistan in a statement today (Friday), she said this visit will also prove to be helpful in better sensitizing the world about the deadly consequences of climate change.

The Information Minister said the international community will have to come forward for the help of poor countries affected by natural disasters including floods.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was also appreciative of the UN Secretary General for launching a flash flood appeal of 160 million dollars for the help of Pakistan’s flood victims.

In a tweet, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the UN Secretary General will be briefed on the havoc wreaked by the floods. She said the UN Secretary General will also visit flood affected areas. She said his visit will help in further mobilizing international support for the flood victims.

