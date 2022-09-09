US to advance efforts to reform UN Security Council: Envoy

The US signaled a willingness Thursday to reform the UN Security Council, a long-sought demand from member states and civil groups.

“We will advance efforts to reform the UN Security Council. That includes efforts like our co-sponsorship of the veto resolution that asks permanent members to explain their vetoes to the General Assembly,” said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

She said at an event in the state of California that the Security Council should also better reflect current global realities and incorporate more geographically diverse perspectives.

The UN’s most powerful body has faced criticism in recent years for failing to keep up with its primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security because of the veto powers of the permanent members of the Security Council.

Demands have grown for reform at the 15-member Council from countries including Türkiye. But for change, those demands need the approval of the veto-wielding powers – US, China, Russia, the UK and France.

Ten elected non-permanent members rotate every two years.

“We should not defend an unsustainable and outdated status quo. Instead, we must demonstrate flexibility and willingness to compromise in the name of greater credibility and legitimacy,” said Thomas-Greenfield. “We should forge consensus around sensible and credible proposals to expand the Security Council’s membership”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long criticized the unrepresentative nature of the Security Council’s five permanent members, urging reform under the slogan: “The world is bigger than five.”