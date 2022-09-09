News Desk

USAID administrator calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Administrator United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) and expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan.

The USAID Administrator also offered sincere condolence to the families of the flood victims, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on Friday said.

The Administrator offered full support to the people of Pakistan and also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration and flood affected population in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent floods.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, collaboration and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed.

The COAS thanked for USA’s support and reiterated that assistance from the country’s global partners would be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.

