News Desk

USAID announces $20 million for additional help for Pakistani flood victims

US Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power on Friday announced that the institution will extended an additional $20 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.

In a press conference, she said that the impact of floods was felt widely across Pakistan.

“This support is built on an announcement last week of $30 million in humanitarian assistance to help the people of Pakistan affected by these devastating floods,” she noted.

“With these additional funds, USAID will continue to provide emergency relief supplies, multi-purpose cash and shelter assistance, support for livelihoods, logistics, and humanitarian response coordination systems.”

She announced that USAID would also prioritise water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance as a preventative measure to mitigate the anticipated spread of waterborne diseases.

“An estimated 33 million people have been affected, nearly 1,400 have died and more than 12,700 have been injured,” she stated. “Infrastructure in the flooding’s path has been decimated, with more than 1.7 million homes, an estimated 13.8 million acres of cropland, thousands of miles of road and hundreds of bridges damaged or destroyed.”

