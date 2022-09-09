Wahab seeks auction of entrance fee collection in parks to increase revenue

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday directed the recovery department to achieve 100 per cent of the target given in the budget. “Auction of collection of entrance fee in parks should be done immediately to increase the revenue. Intensive steps must be taken to improve revenue from all terminals and collection of municipal utility tax. If the revenue of KMC improves, the situation of the city will be improved,” he said this while presiding over a meeting of the heads of the revenue collection agencies of KMC in his office here.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi and Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto were also present.

In the briefing given to the Administrator Karachi in the meeting, it was stated that during the financial year 2021-22, 1.29 billion rupees have been received in the form of recovery, while in the first two months of the current financial year, 12 crore rupees have been recovered.

Details were presented regarding departments of Esate, Recreation, Advertisement, Municipal Utility Charges Tax, Parks, Anti-encroachment and Zulfiqarabad Oil Tanker Parking Terminal.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that all departments should take steps keeping in mind the best interest of KMC and find new means for recovery along with improving existing resources. The Administrator Karachi directed the department of Advertisement to provide complete details regarding the bridges to be handed over from KDA to KMC and to state how many towers were available earlier and how many are under construction if they are awarded on contract.

He said that if towers are not given on contract, immediate auction should be held so that recovery can be enhanced. He said that recreational facilities must be provided for citizens in various parks and places under public-private partnership.

He directed to take special arrangements for entertainment and informational activities for the students of different schools in Karachi Zoo. “New animals should also be purchased immediately for the zoo,” he added.

The Administrator said that the use and sale of plastic bags is banned within the limits of KMC, directing the department of Estate and Anti-encroachment to take full action against use of plastic bags especially in the markets of KMC.

He directed that the revenue officers and staff should be given bonus and other incentives by KMC for their excellent performance to motivate them and help lead the institution towards financial stability.

He said that food and other items should be provided for the truck crews in Zulfikarabad Oil Tanker Terminal and the problem of the outer road of the rain-affected terminal must be resolved so that the recovery can be increased from here.

He said that the work of the waterfall to be built on Kidney Hill should be completed as soon as possible and cameras must be installed to monitor the entrances and exits of Kidney Hill Park.

In view of the risk of dengue virus spreading after the rains, the anti-encroachment department had been directed to go to the city’s petrol pumps, swimming pools, nurseries and other places to ensure that clean water does not stand there, as dengue-causing mosquitoes breed in clean water.

“All possible measures should be taken to protect the citizens from dengue virus, he said.

The Administrator also called for strict action against encroachment across the city and directed the anti-encroachment department to create a model area where encroachment-free environment is provided.

He directed the Charged Parking Department to upgrade all the Charged Parking sites and ensure that the contractors and all the staff are in clean uniforms and treat the citizens with courtesy.

The Administrator Karachi said that providing maximum facilities to the citizens is the first priority for which all necessary measures are being implemented.

“All officers should perform their responsibilities efficiently so as to improve the quality of municipal services and provide convenience to the citizens,” he added.