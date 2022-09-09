Wapda plans to enhance storage capacity of Hub Dam

LAHORE – Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani Thursday visited Hub Dam, constructed across River Hub, 56km north east of karachi. He had detailed round of various components of the dam during the visit. GM Projects (South) and Project Director Hub Dam briefed the chairman about safe and effective operation of the dam during the torrential monsoon rains in July and August in the catchment area located in Balochistan and Sindh. The dam successfully stored the flood water and helped control its devastating impact downstream of Hub and Karachi. WAPDA is planning to enhance storage capacity of Hub Dam in view of the water situation in the country. This is likely to enhance storage capacity of the reservoir, control floods and provide additional water to Karachi and Balochistan. WAPDA is evaluating various possibilities for the purpose, it was further briefed. Earlier, the chairman also visited K-IV project office and had briefings about the progress on K-IV, RBOD I and III, Nai Gaj Dam, Naulong Dam, Sindh Barrage and other projects. It was briefed that RBOD I and III are complete, while negotiations are underway to hand these projects over to Sindh Govt. It is pertinent to mention that RBOD I and III performed satisfactorily in floods.