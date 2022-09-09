Our Staff Reporter

WHO representative visits flood-hit areas of Swat

PESHAWAR    –    World Health Organization representative for Paki­stan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala paid a one-day visit to the flood-affected areas of district Swat on Thursday.

District Health Officer Swat Dr Saleem Khan ac­companied him on the visit. During the visit, he handed over medicines to the DHO Swat for the flood victims and visited the health centres in Matta and Madain areas. During the visit, he administered the polio vaccine to the children and also met the pa­tients and children in the hospitals. The delegation was given a detailed briefing on the flood disaster in Swat and the response and needs of the health de­partment during the flood emergency.

On the occasion of the visit, the WHO represent­ative in Pakistan said that the WHO has completed the rapid health assessment for 13 flood-affected dis­tricts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The WHO is providing support to the Department of Health in emergency response, including the sup­ply of medicines, equipment, and professional hu­man resource services, he said.

