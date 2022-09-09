Our Staff Reporter

Women must focus on regular physical exercise, walks, says Prof Zafar

LAHORE     –     In order to prevent the compli­cations of Polycystic Ovaries Syndrome (PCOS) in women, a clinic has been established in Lahore General Hospital ‘s Gy­necology Outdoor where lady doctors are providing medical examination and full aware­ness to women so that they can be treated at the begin­ning. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Al-freed Zafar while talking to the participants and journalists after PCOS Awareness Walk, said that 15pc of women in the world are suffering from this disease, where as in Pakistan its percentage is much higher than other countries. Among the causes of which restless­ness, unhealthy food and ge­netic factors are also one of the causes of this disease.

On this occasion, Dr. Mis­bah Kausar, Dr. Amina Shahid, Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Rizwana Tariq, Dr. Sara Zeeshan, Dr. Mehwish Ilyas and Dr. Safdar were present.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that the imbalance of hormones in women with Polycystic Ova­ries Syndrome leads to the formation of fluid-filled cysts in the ovaries and uterus, which not only disturb the women cycle, scanty or pro­fuse bleeding but also infertil­ity and other complications also revealed.

The ratio of male hormones increases in women, due to which, hair starts growing on the skin like men, acne and moles etc. which affects the beauty of women, he said.

To get rid of a disease like Polycystic Ovaries Syndrome, it is important for women to focus on regular physical ex­ercise, walks, take care of their body, lose weight and eat a balanced diet so that they do not suffer from diabetes, heart disease and blood pressure. Creating awareness among women in this regard is the need of the hour, he added.

He said that changes in hor­mones can cause headaches in some women. He said that PCOS diagnosis is based on the patient’s history and blood test. Principal PGMI urged the lady doctors to treat the wom­en as well as educate them on the principles of counseling and hygiene.

