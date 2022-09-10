Agencies

17 essential items’ prices notified

SARGODHA   –     Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Friday issued a notification fix­ing the prices of 17 basic edibles items. According to the notification, Rice Super Basmati New rate is Rs 217 per kg, Rice Super Basmati Old Rs 235, Flour 20 kg bag Rs 980,Flour 10 kg bag Rs 490, Daal Chan­na Rs 212 and 120, Daal Mong(Washed)190, Daal Mash (Washed) Rs 335, Daal Masoor Rs 255. Chan­na (white) Rs 255 per kg, Channa (black) Rs 200 per kg while sugar will be sold in Rs 3 more per kg to mill rate. Similarly, Basin Rs 215 per kg, mutton price Rs 1200per kg, Beef Rs 600 per kg, Tandoori Roti 100 gram Rs 8 and Simple Naan (120 gram) Rs 10 while the price of milk Rs 120 per li­ter and yogurt Rs 125 per. The deputy commissioner has directed all price mag­istrates to ensure 100 per cent implementation of fixed rates.

