17th National Junior Squash gets underway

LAHORE – The 17th National Junior Squash Championship got underway here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Friday. The prestigious event is being participated by top junior U-11 and U-13 boys and girls from across the country. On the opening day of the event, the first-round matches were played while the second-round matches and quarterfinals will be decided today (Saturday). Punjab Squash Association (PSA) President Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said: “The purpose of holding this championship is junior development and promotion of squash at grassroots level. We want to provide the best facilities and maximum events to our juniors to excel at international level.” Tournament Director Mamoon Khan said that under the directives of PSA President Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, at least one junior squash event will be conducted every month in order to provide competitive atmosphere to future stars, who will surely win global glories for Pakistan one day.