2 street criminals arrested; snatched motorcnes recoveredycle, mobile pho

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered a snatched motorcycle, four mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police conducted a raid and held Kashif and Zubair, two street criminals, allegedly involved in several cases.
The arrested accused were sent to jail for identification parade, the spokesman said.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of the police team.

