389 cameras added to Safe City network during last 30 days

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Safe City Project is extending its network to cover the entire city and a total of 389 cameras have been added in the system during last 30 days for broader online monitoring.

Moreover, 150 cameras operated by Capital Development Authority (CDA), privately owned Malls, F-10 Markaz and food chains have been also integrated with main server of the Safe City Islamabad, the official source said.

He said that a total of 99 percent cameras are functional at present for online monitoring.

Owing special interest of incumbent IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and Director General Safe City Islamabad, the source said that presently about 99 percent cameras are functional for online monitoring. Four months back , seventy percent cameras were online due to massive fiber cuts and lack of interest by vendors but 99 percent cameras have been made functional in short span of time.

All the artificial intelligence softwares like ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Teader) and FR (Facial Recognition) were inactive since the installation of Safe City. However, FR and ANPR camera are now operational and PUCAR 15, Eagle Squad and supervisory structure of Safe City has been brought under one roof for an organized and concerted effort to check crime.

The Police Record Management System has been brought under Safe City to check the identity of criminals arrested by Eagle Squad. Hotel and tenet registration system has been also brought under Safe City and it is being actively monitored by DG safe city. Fiber network has been restored by 71km during last two months along with addition of 389 cameras in the network.

Six out of 20 eLTE sites of the secured wireless network were inactive since long which have been restored and relocated to strategic locations to improve the wireless coverage of Islamabad police.