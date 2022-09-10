Our Staff Reporter

99 more dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE   –    As many as 99 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday while no death was reported. According to the Health department, a total of 1912 cases of Dengue virus were reported so far during the current year while 4 people died of the virus and 479 patients were under treat­ment in different hospitals of the province. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare De­partment reported 47 cases of dengue in Rawal­pindi, 33 in Lahore, 4 in Gujranwala, 3 in Gujrat, 2 in Multan, 2 in Kasur, one in Jhelum, one in Sheikhupura, two in Bahawalnagar, one in Okara, one in Khanewal, one in Muzaffargarh and a case of dengue was in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours till filling this news. All suspected cases of Den­gue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted. The Anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has killed dengue larvae at 2567 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance. The Anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 426,050 indoor and 113,349 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

