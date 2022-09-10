APP

AIOU waives fee for flood victims

ISLAMABAD – The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has waived fee for one semester (Autumn-2022) for its students living in the areas affected by the recent catastrophic rains and floods.
According to details, the ongoing students admitted in matriculation and intermediate programs in Sindh (except Karachi), Balochistan, DI Khan, and DG Khan region will have a full fee waiver in the ongoing admissions of the Autumn-2022 semester.
The students of Associate Degree (Arts) programs in these areas will get a 50% fee waiver.
It is to clarify that the students of matriculation and FA programs residing in these areas who have already paid the fees for the current semester, their paid fees will be adjusted in the next semester (Spring 2023 semester).
It is pertinent to mention that on the directions of the Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, the university has also established 30 relief camps in the flood-affected areas, besides providing medical assistance, daily use items, clothes, shoes, ration, etc.
Meanwhile, Academic Staff Association and Employees Welfare Associations have collected approximately Rs 3.5 million and donated to the flood affectees in the form of tents, clothes, medicines, rations, and cash assistance.

