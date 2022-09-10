APP

ANF recovers narcotics; arrests 4 accused

Rawalpindi -Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted raids in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 478.192 kilograms narcotics and arrested four accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in a raid at Kharlachi Check Post in Parachinar area and recovered 435.6 kg hashish and 1 kg suspicious powder besides netting an Afghan national.

In another operation the ANF recovered 1.7 kg cocaine at Islamabad International Airport, tactfully concealed in trousers.

ANF Peshawar recovered 19.2 kg hashish and 15.6 kg opium from two cars and netted two accused.

In fourth operation, ANF Karachi conducted a raid on Karachi-Hyderabad Super Highway and arrested an accused besides recovering 6 kg hashish, concealed in a vacuum cleaner.

Total four persons were rounded up during different operations across the country and separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

President visits British HC to condole Queen Elizabeth’s sad demise

Islamabad

Rs1b allocated under BNP for children, women: Shazia Marri

Business

Nepra slashes power tariff by Rs4.12 per unit for consumers of K-Electric

Business

Net hydel profit for Punjab, KP goes up

Business

Pakistan has power generation potential of 3.4m megawatts thru indigenous resources

Business

SPI-based weekly inflation declines by 0.58 percent

Business

PSX gains 123 points

Business

Rupee extends losses against dollar

Business

ZTBL to contribute 10pc of its net profit to flood victims

Business

Committee constituted to address Chinese IPPs’ concerns

1 of 3,648

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More