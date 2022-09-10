Anti-graft body to oversee aid distribution among flood victims

A team of Sindh’s anti-corruption department has been formed to ensure transparency in distribution of relief goods among flood victims.

According to a notification issued by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE), a four-member body headed by deputy director ACE Jamshoro Javed Ahmed has been formed and he would be assisted by officials from Sukkur, Hyderabad and Tando Allahyar.

The committee will oversee distribution of relief goods among the flood affectees and will prepare a report in this regard within three days. “The report will carry details of how much aid was distributed and the name responsible for it in each district,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also announced that the federal government will get Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund audited by Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a private audit firm of global standing to ensure transparency.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: “As per my commitment to ensuring transparency, the Government has decided to get PM Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR and a private audit firm of global standing.”

“They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent.” He further said that the audit reports will be made public.