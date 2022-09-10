Anti-Qaddafi slander

In this tit-for-tat squabble, involving PTI and PDM coalition partners, in the aftermath of the ECP decision, implicating the former in the foreign/prohibited funding case, what is not understandable is the campaign implicating Qaddafi in political funding etc. While the American campaign against Qaddafi aided and abetted by a few Pakistan-origin US nationals, who had taken the oath of allegiance and are bound by the Patriot Act to serve American national security interests, this slander campaign by members of a Pakistani political party is regrettable and condemnable. Those who have taken the oath of American citizenship have made their choice and proudly proclaim that their sons and daughters serve in the American armed forces because the oath bounds them to serve. The least that is expected of them (unless they are forced by the oath) is to allow Pakistan and its citizens to decide their own fate and preserve their state sovereignty by attaining economic self-sufficiency.