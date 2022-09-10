APCA, KP govt lock horns over education boards’ merger

MARDAN – All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA) Central General Secretary Aurangzeb Kashmiri said that education boards across the province were closed for an indefinite period with no paper mark­ing and no results of the intermediate exams being issued.

While talking to the media, Kashmiri said that they will not tolerate any kind of political interference in education­al boards by merging the eight educa­tional boards into one. So, the section on secrecy, computer, paper marking, results and one window operation will be closed for an indefinite period.

He said they would not accept the government’s proposal of having pa­pers from one board until it did not withdraw the merger of eight boards into one. The agitation and strike of the boards’ employees would continue and we will not even discuss this matter with the government