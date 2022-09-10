Our Staff Reporter

APCA, KP govt lock horns over education boards’ merger

MARDAN   –    All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA) Central General Secretary Aurangzeb Kashmiri said that education boards across the province were closed for an indefinite period with no paper mark­ing and no results of the intermediate exams being issued.

While talking to the media, Kashmiri said that they will not tolerate any kind of political interference in education­al boards by merging the eight educa­tional boards into one. So, the section on secrecy, computer, paper marking, results and one window operation will be closed for an indefinite period.

He said they would not accept the government’s proposal of having pa­pers from one board until it did not withdraw the merger of eight boards into one. The agitation and strike of the boards’ employees would continue and we will not even discuss this matter with the government

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan climbs to 270

National

More than 50% PML-Q’s Punjab MPAs in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat: sources

Islamabad

Nadra gears up to roll out e-payment platform

Islamabad

Opening of Ethiopian embassy in Pakistan shows close mutual ties: Envoy

Islamabad

US military airlifts humanitarian aid for flood victims in Pakistan

Lahore

EOC urges S Punjab districts to improve polio campaign quality

Lahore

LDA demolishes various illegal structures in city

Lahore

Flour millers donate Rs10m to CM’s flood relief fund

Lahore

Incentives for differently-abled, relief for flood-hit approved

Lahore

Punjab govt to begin flood damage assessment survey from 12th

1 of 10,167

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More