Asad Umar unveils list of 36 major protest sites across country

As the entire country was all-set to come out on Saturday to express solidarity with Chairman PTI Imran Khan, PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar released the list of 36 major protest sites across the country and urged the PTI workers and supporters to take part in the rallies in huge number to give the imported government a loud and clear message that they would not accept minus one formula.

In a statement issued from PTI Central Media Department (CMD), Asad said that the PTI workers and people would gather at these 36 places to express solidarity with their leader Imran Khan.

He said that big screens would be installed at these places on which Imran Khan’s address to PTI public gathering in Gujranwala would be shown live.

According to the detail, the people would gather at Rawalpindi Murree Road, Islamabad F-9 Park and Hashtnagri Chowk in Peshawar.

Similarly, PTI workers and supporters would stage protest demonstrations at Swabi Chowk in Swabi, Mardan Press Club in Mardan, Shobra Chowk in Nowshera and Khyber Chowk Bara in Khyber.

Likewise, people would gather at Insaf House Bakshapur in Kandhkot, Khairpur Press Club, Sukkur Insaf House, Hyderabad Press Club and Press Club at DC Chowk Ghotki in Jacobabad.

In addition, Imran Khan’s supporters would hold protest demonstrations at Insaf Secretariat Sunni Petroleum Service in Sheikhupura, and Tehreek-e-Insaf office in Qamber Shahdad Kot.

Moreover, the detail showed that the people would gather in front of Golestan Johar in Karachi, Press Club in Quetta and Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

Besides, protest rallies would be taken out from Sanam cinema to Press Club in Okara and from Deepalpur Insaf House to Madina Chowk.

People would gather at Satellite Town in Chiniot, Laiba Chowk in Renala Khurd, Jogi Chowk in Sahiwal, Ghanta Ghar in Faisalabad, Khanewal Milad Mustafa Chowk, Sargodha Khayyam Chowk, Pakpattan Nagina Chowk and Layyah old Baloch Ada.

Meanwhile, people would show solidarity with PTI Chairman and would gather at Multan Insaf Chowk No. 9 Chongi, Wahari Municipality at Saraiki Chowk in Bahawalnagar, Kachhari Chowk in Muzaffargarh, Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretariat in Lodhran, City Chowk in Bahawalpur, DG Khan Traffic Chowk, Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretariat in Rajanpur and Dua Chowk in Rahim Yar Khan.