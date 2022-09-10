Bentley car: LHC asked to cancel pre-arrest bail of suspect

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) Fri­day reserved its verdict on a plea, filed for protective bail cancellation of an accused, involved in Bentley car recovery case.

Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the petition, filed by an offi­cial of Karachi Collectorate of Cus­toms for protective bail cancella­tion of accused Naveed Yamin, a resident of KDA Officers Society.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that Karachi Col­lectorate of Customs had registered a case against Naveed Yamin and others in connection with the ille­gal sale, purchase and registration of a Bentley car, which was alleged­ly stolen from London and recov­ered from Karachi. He submitted that the LHC granted protective bail to accused Naveed Yamin till Sept 15. He submitted that the ac­cused earlier obtained protective bail from a Hyderabad court, but instead of surrendering before the court concerned, the accused again obtained bail from the Lahore High Court. He pleaded with the court to cancel the protective bail grant­ed to the accused. The court, after hearing arguments, reserved its verdict on the petition