Bilawal presents Rs15m cheque to PM for flood victims
Traders, industrialists from Sialkot hold meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, donate cheque for flood affectees.
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday presented a cheque of Rs 15 million to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a contribution from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.
This amount represents the contribution made by the officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.
Besides Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday held a meeting with the traders and industrialists belonging to Sialkot and received a cheque for the flood affectees from them.
The delegation included Chairman Sialkot International Airport Khawaja Masood Akhtar, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Imran Akbar, CEO Al-Ghazi Tractors Muhammad Ihtisham Ikram and other industrialists and traders. They also donated relief assistance including ration and other essential items for the flood affecteees.
The delegation told the PM that the trading community of Sialkot had also formed a strategy to give jobs to the people in the affected areas. The business community would also play a role in constructing houses in the affected areas.
The PM appreciated the donation made by the delegation and urged that people from every section of society should come forward to tackle the disaster and in this connection the role of traders and business community was very important.
Shehbaz Sharif said the torrential rains caused death of many people and resulted in huge financial losses. Standing crops and livestock were destroyed and communication infrastructure was badly damaged. He said the federal government was extending an assistance of Rs 25000 to each affected family in a transparent manner. The government had allocated an amount of Rs 70 billion for the purpose, he added.