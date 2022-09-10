Bismillah Khan stuns Sindh with terrific 43-ball 93* in CA T20

LAHORE- Balochistan captain and wicketkeeper-batter Bismillah Khan spanked unbeaten 93 in 43 as his side overhauled 111-run target in just 11.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Gohar Faiz and M Shahid took three wickets each and Taj Wali returned 2-27 as Sindh were restricted to 110-9 after they elected to bat. M Suleman made 33 off 38 and Hasan Mohsin made 27 off 24. In the second match of the day, Central Punjab rolled over Southern Punjab by 34 runs (DLS). Central Punjab, batting first, put 161-8 on board thanks to Abdul Samad’s 44-ball 75 (five sixes and a four) and captain Rizwan Hussain scored 34 in 31. When it came to defending the total, Asad Raza and Ali Shafiq stood out with 4-23 and 3-21 as Southern Punjab were bowled out in 16.1 overs for just 115. M Shehzad made 55 off 36. Brief Scores: Balochistan 111-2, 11.4 overs (Bismillah Khan 93*) beat Sindh 110-9, 20 overs (M Suleman 33; Gohar Faiz 3-18, M Shahid 3-26, Taj Wali 2-27) by 8 wickets. Central Punjab 161-8, 20 overs (Abdul Samad 75; Ali Usman 3-26, M Shehzad 3-35) beat Southern Punjab 115 all out, 16.1 over (M Shehzad 55; Asad Raza 4-23, Ali Shafiq 3-21) by 34 runs.