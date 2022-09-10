British HC lauds Qalandars’ efforts for betterment of cricket

LAHORE – British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner has lauded Lahore Qalandars’ efforts for the development of cricket in Pakistan and beyond.

The High Commissioner visited Qalandars High Performance Centre on Thursday, where he was briefed by Atif Rana, CEO Lahore Qalandars, about the facilities being offered to young cricketers at the state-of-the-art High Performance Center of Lahore Qalandars. Mr. Turner also visited various facilities at the Center.

The High Commissioner, during the visit, met Shawaal Zulfiqar, a student of QHPC and captain of PCB Central Punjab team, and appreciated her. Talking to media on the occasion, the British High Commissioner said: “It’s absolutely wonderful to be here at Lahore Qalandars High Performance Centre.

“We all know that Pakistan has extraordinary talent and Qalandars has built a pipeline of young kids coming through this and they have biggest names in cricket world which are not only good for Punjab for Pakistan but it is good for cricket and the world as well,” he added.

CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana thanked the British High Commissioner for visiting the Qalandars High Performance Centre and acknowledging Lahore Qalandars efforts for the betterment of cricket in Pakistan. “We always believe in providing equal opportunity for everyone and that’s exactly what Qalandarism teaches us, with our partnership, we will be able to produce more Afridis and Raufs for the cricket world.”