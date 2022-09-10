Staff Reporter

CCPO orders strict security in city

LAHORE     –   Security of the city including mosques, Imambargahs, shrines of saints, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained highly strict on the eve of Jummatul Mubarak. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had issued directions to the senior police officers including all the divi­sional SPs to ensure foolproof security ar­rangements in wake of the present country situation. Senior Police Offices personally visit­ed different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, mar­kets and business hubs to check the security arrangements. All the SSP, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured stringent se­curity arrangements across the city particu­larly at mosques and religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effec­tive patrolling at all the sensitive mosques and Imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city. Moreover, search and sweep operations were also conducted around religious plac­es, sensitive installa­tions and important areas of the city.

