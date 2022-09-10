CCPO orders strict security in city
LAHORE – Security of the city including mosques, Imambargahs, shrines of saints, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained highly strict on the eve of Jummatul Mubarak. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had issued directions to the senior police officers including all the divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present country situation. Senior Police Offices personally visited different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements. All the SSP, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured stringent security arrangements across the city particularly at mosques and religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effective patrolling at all the sensitive mosques and Imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city. Moreover, search and sweep operations were also conducted around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city.