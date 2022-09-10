CDA appoints Member Estate

ISLAMABAD – A grade 19 officer of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service Muhammad Afnan Alam has posted as Member Estate of the Capital Development Authority.

The post of the member estate became vacant due to the transfer of its last incumbent Naveed Elahi into his parent department. Afnan Alam, who was already working as Deputy Director General Estate is given a look after charge of Member Estate.

Since, his joining at CDA on deputation, he has successfully managed the working on technical seats as besides his posting in estate, earlier, he had also served as director land.

Sources well aware of the affairs of Estate Wing welcomed Afnan Alam’s elevation as Member because according to them he has prior experience of both the land and estate. Estate Wing is primarily comprised upon two sides of land and estate. The land side manages the affairs of land acquisition and its compensations while the estate side is responsible to maintain the record of all residential and commercial properties of the sectors in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authority is under pressure of the Islamabad High Court on the issue of land affectees and the Chairman CDA is personally called in the court in next week.

The court wanted to settle the compensation to the land affectees on priority basis for which the authority seems reluctant as the process of allotment is on back burner from last many years.