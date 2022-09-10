China’s flood aid makes a difference

China’s “humanitarian and aid diplomacy” in flood-hit areas in the length and breadth of Pakistan is raising the bar for others. After Pakistan has been grappling with heavy rains and flash flood calamities causing humanitarian crises including infrastructure destruction, victims’ displacement, homelessness, and deaths, China has come up with philanthropist endeavours in flood relief besides aid deliveries as a fulfillment of its obligations “as a responsible global power” and ironclad friend of Pakistan.

Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren announced giving Rs300 million in aid for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people on behalf of the Chinese Consulate General in Lahore during his meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and properties due to floods in Punjab and reiterated the commitment to cooperate for the rehabilitation of the affected people. Ambassador of China Nong Rong on behalf of the Red Cross Society of China handed over $300,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for the flood disaster-affected people. Besides, All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA) has also donated PKR 15 million to the PM Flood Relief Fund.

China’s government handed over flood relief supplies including 3000 tents to the government of Pakistan in a bid to help Pakistan to expedite rescue and relief operation in all flood-stricken areas in the country. The first batch of this assistance—3,000 tents—were earlier handed over in the day to the Pakistani government in Karachi, he said. “It is a part of our donation package worthy of 100 Million RMB, including 25,000 tents and other relief materials. The gesture of Pak-China brotherhood particularly in crunch is not only exhibited by the government rather it is embedded in all Chinese people. Liu Xiaojun, a pilot of Y-20 transport aircraft in a tweet shared by Deputy Consul General Lahore Chao Ke stole the hearts of every Pakistan when he said that this is a special mission for him. In a Wenchuan earthquake Relief operation in 2008, he said “we always remember Pakistan’s immediate helping hand to us.” “As the people of Sichuan, I deeply feel the brotherhood of two countries and helping each other,” he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, over the severe floods hitting the country. After the floods struck, China responded immediately, and will continue to provide urgently needed assistance to Pakistan and support the country in its disaster relief work, he said. Xi also said he believes that with the joint efforts of the Pakistani government and people, those in the disaster-hit areas will surely overcome the flood and rebuild their homes as early as possible. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and the Bank of China (BOC) are listed among the thirty-three banks in Pakistan for collecting donations for ‘Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, 2022’.

The Chinese enterprises in Pakistan also donated humanitarian aid of over 15.5 million Pakistani rupees (about 71,340 U.S. dollars) for the country’s flood victims in a ceremony held by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The donation was made to the prime minister’s relief fund, established by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for the flood victims. The All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA) donated the money with the slogan “together through the rain; heading towards the rainbow,” expressing the resolve of the Chinese community to help Pakistanis in their hour of need.

China’s Henan DR Group also announced to produce of low-cost pre-fabricated houses for the Pakistani flood affectees at the Faisalabad Free-Zone M3IC in Punjab. The company’s management decided not to make any profit from the rehabilitation of flood victims. The company plan to prepare 200 houses per month and more than 2000 houses in a year. The provinces of Balochistan and Sindh have so far this year received five to six times their 30-year average rainfall. Across the country, about 150 bridges and 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles) of roads have been destroyed. More than 700,000 livestock and 2 million acres of crops and orchards have also been lost.