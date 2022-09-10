Our Staff Reporter

Chinese envoy lauds PAF’s professional skills

ISLAMABAD   –   China Ambassador Nong Rong called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, here yesterday.

According to a statement issued by the PAF, sever­al key areas of mutual in­terest along with regional developments were dis­cussed.

On the occasion, the PAF Chief shared broad con­tours of PAF’s moderniza­tion drive to achieve op­erational capability in the contemporary warfare in air, space and cyber space domains as per the PAF’s operational construct.

He also highlighted that both the countries enjoy unprecedented strate­gic partnership and reit­erated his resolve to fur­ther enhance the existing bilateral ties in military to military cooperation and training domains be­tween PAF and PLAAF.

The CAS further said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, econom­ic, defence relationship and time-tested friend­ship with China which are based on convergence on all important issues relat­ing to regional peace, se­curity and stability”.

The visiting dignitary praised the profession­alism of PAF personnel and the exceptional prog­ress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization.

He appreciated Paki­stan’s efforts in promot­ing regional peace. Both leaders vowed to further consolidate cooperation in various fields including emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in military industry.

The Ambassador also offered heartfelt condo­lences to the people of Pa­kistan over the loss of life and devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

