Chinese firms make second donation to Gwadar

Chinese companies in Gwadar donated Rs 5.884 million in the second round of fund raising at China Business Center in Gwadar.

During the first round of fundraising drive, a whopping sum of Rs 15 million was collected and donated by Chinese companies working in Gwadar.

According to Gwadar Pro, COPHC donated Rs. 2.36 million, followed by entities such as New Gwadar International Airport project Rs 100,000, China Harbour Engineering Company Rs 700,000, China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital Rs. 600,000, Gwadar Hua fa Expo Center Rs 200,000, CCCC-FHDI Engineering Company Rs. 200,000, Linyi Trade City Rs. 150,000, CCCC-PICL Rs 110,000, HK Sun Rs 100,000, Yu Lin Holdings Rs. 100,000, Professor Wang Sen from South Central University of Forestry and Technology Rs. 100,000, Hang Geng Trade Company Rs. 100,000.

Apart from individual and private aid, the government of China has already pledged ?100 million.

Earlier in recent week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijia had announced that China has provided 4000 tents 50,000 blankets and 50,000 pieces of tarpaulins to Pakistan under the social and livelihood Cooperation Framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).