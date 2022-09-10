CM for accelerating work on business district project

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has directed to expedite work on the central business district project adding that work on this avant-garde project would be accelerated in line with the vision of Imran Khan. While chairing a meeting at his office to review the progress, the CM directed that no hurdle should arise as this initiative is very important for the prosperity and develop­ment of the provincial metropolis. The vision of the government about the solution of problems of the people is clear and allied matters should be disposed of without delay, he added.