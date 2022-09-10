News Desk

COAS Bajwa to meet flood victims in Dadu today: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, will visit far-flung areas of Sindh affected by catastrophic floods, military’s media wing said on Saturday.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that COAS will spend time with flood-affected people in relief and medical camps.

Army Chief will also meet Pak Army troops busy in rescue and relief activities.

Later, COAS will be flown for an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, Meher, and Manchar Lake.

